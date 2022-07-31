CATA offering free rides to voters on Election Day

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area Transportation Authority will be offering free rides on their buses on Aug. 2 to get voters to the polls.

“CATA is providing free rides to and from the polls in the capital city region for the state primary election," said Lolo Robison, CATA's director of marketing and customer experience.

Rides are free all day, Robison tells me. Just let the driver know as your board that you’d like to go vote.

“CATA has a long history of offering free rides to the polls it dates back to Nov. 8, 1988," she said. "Essentially you know there should never be— transportation should never be the obstacle to exercising one’s right to vote."

You don’t even need to bring your ID for the ride, but if you have one, you should bring it to vote, but you can also vote without your ID by signing an affidavit.

