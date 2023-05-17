What's the 411 on 517 Day? The history of the mid-Michigan area code

LANSING, Mich. — If you live in mid-Michigan and have been on social media, you may have noticed people posting, "Happy 517 Day!" But, what is 517 Day?

Well, it's a celebration of the communities in the 517 area code, which includes cities like Lansing, Charlotte and Jackson.

The area code goes from DeWitt down to the Ohio and Indiana state lines and spans across mid-Michigan from Coldwater to Fowlerville.

The 517 area code is one of the largest area codes east of the Mississippi River that doesn't cover an entire state. It's also one of the original area codes created in 1947 by the North American Numbering Plan, which regulates area codes across North America, although, it is a little smaller than it used to be.

Every year on May 17, communities in the 517 area code celebrate the day with special events and deals, and this year is no different.

Melik Brown, also known as Metro Melik, is hosting a celebration starting at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the Lansing Shuffle Wednesday. This is his sixth year hosting a 517 Day event.

Even state officials like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are celebrating the day posting about her favorite facts about Lansing.

It's 517 Day – the perfect excuse to celebrate the beautiful city I call home. Here are 5 of my favorite facts about Michigan's capital ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ggcKw5Ubs6 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 17, 2023

Our FOX 47 News team will be out and about Wednesday to find out how Lansing locals are celebrating 517 Day.

