Lansing Shuffle and Metro Melik prepare for 517 day celebration

LANSING, Mich. — "517 Day, I first started seeing on Twitter where it was the #517Day, and then, I started seeing people doing things like having like events at like a bar or something like that, like get a beer for $5.17. And I thought this kind of shortchanging it," Melik Brown, owner of Metro Melik 517, said.

He knew that Lansing deserved a bigger and better celebration on the date that matches its area code.

"So that's when about six years ago, I started putting what I saw on Twitter into real life and had an event right here on the banks of the Grand River," Brown said. "That first event kind of came together fast and furious, and we put it together about 500 people came out. We had performers, musicians, food, food trucks, vendors, it was all kinds of fun."

The rest was history, and this 517 Day, Metro Melik is back for the sixth annual celebration alongside Lansing Shuffle.

"Well, it showcases what Lansing Shuffle has to offer when you come out to celebrate the 517 this year, and you'll see the food vendors inside. They're going to be opening up their patio is like their kickoff to the opening season of their patio. We're still going to have lots of entertainment, we're still going to have lots of games, lots of music," he said.

Brown reps the Lansing area everyday with his store, and on this 517 Day, he wants to showcase the best parts of the community.

"We're a great community with wonderful people, lots of art, it should be celebrated by the community," he said.

The 517 Day event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lansing Shuffle with a variety of food, games and fun along with vendors from across the community.

