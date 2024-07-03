Watching Best Conditions for Fireworks in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks are a staple for the 4th of July holiday. There are several meteorological phenomena that can hinder the best viewing experience for fireworks and we have your forecast.

Favorable conditions for fireworks include dry air, calm winds, and minimal cloud cover. When the air is humid, the water vapor molecules will scatter the light of the firework making the colorful explosion look more dull and colorless. Cloud cover also acts as a way to fade fireworks as a black clear sky will enhance the color and shape of fireworks instead of a fuzzy look when clouds are present.

Winds can be a danger both aloft and at the surface. We don't want gusty winds as they could knock over lit fireworks that have not fired into the air. This could cause safety concerns in local neighborhoods. Aloft, strong winds could warp the shape of the firework once it sets off.

However, no winds could leave smoke in the vicinity of the next firework. This can make following fireworks look fuzzy, similar to how cloud cover does.

For this year, our neighborhoods are looking at good conditions for fireworks with humidity moving into Jackson and Hillsdale being the most concerning during Wednesday and Thursday. There is a small chance for a shower to pop off during the afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday as a frontal passage stalls out in mid-Michigan. These look to be very isolated and weak with no major impacts involved other than some rainfall.

For more information on fireworks in your neighborhood, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

