Fourth of July events in our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - With the upcoming holiday, cities all over mid-Michigan are holding various events to celebrate. Here is a list of fireworks in out neighborhoods:
Lansing
- Lansing Lugnuts Independence Day Celebration at Jackson Field
- July 3 at 7:05 p.m.
- Delta Township Independence Day Celebration at Sharp Park
- July 3 at 8 p.m.
- Fourth of July Celebration Parade in Downtown Lansing
- July 4 at 11 a.m.
- Fourth of July Celebration Concert and Fireworks at Adado Riverfront Park
- July 4 at 8 p.m.
Eaton Rapids
- Chalk Fest in Downtown Eaton Rapids
- July 3 from 5-7 p.m.
- Music and Movie in the Park at Martin Hansen Amphitheater
- July 3 at 7 p.m.
- Fourth of July Parade in Downtown Eaton Rapids
- July 4 at 11 a.m.
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- July 4 at dusk
Jackson
- Fourth of July Firework Celebration at The Cascades
- July 3 at 6 p.m.
Fowlerville
- Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks at Fowlerville Community Park
- July 4 at 1 p.m.
Ionia
- City of Ionia Fireworks Display at the Ionia Fairgrounds
- June 27 at 8 p.m.
St. Johns
- St. Johns’ Rotary Club 4th of Celebration Concert in the Park + Fireworks at St John City Park
- July 4 at 7 p.m.
Mason
- Independence Day Parade in Downtown Mason
- July 4 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Corunna
- Fourth of July Celebration at McCurdy Park
- July 4 at 1 p.m.
