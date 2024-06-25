Fourth of July events in our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - With the upcoming holiday, cities all over mid-Michigan are holding various events to celebrate. Here is a list of fireworks in out neighborhoods:

Lansing



Lansing Lugnuts Independence Day Celebration at Jackson Field

July 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Delta Township Independence Day Celebration at Sharp Park

July 3 at 8 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration Parade in Downtown Lansing

July 4 at 11 a.m.

Fourth of July Celebration Concert and Fireworks at Adado Riverfront Park

July 4 at 8 p.m.



Eaton Rapids

Chalk Fest in Downtown Eaton Rapids

July 3 from 5-7 p.m.

Music and Movie in the Park at Martin Hansen Amphitheater

July 3 at 7 p.m.

Fourth of July Parade in Downtown Eaton Rapids

July 4 at 11 a.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4 at dusk



Jackson

Fourth of July Firework Celebration at The Cascades

July 3 at 6 p.m.



Fowlerville

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks at Fowlerville Community Park

July 4 at 1 p.m.



Ionia

City of Ionia Fireworks Display at the Ionia Fairgrounds

June 27 at 8 p.m.



St. Johns

St. Johns’ Rotary Club 4th of Celebration Concert in the Park + Fireworks at St John City Park

July 4 at 7 p.m.



Mason

Independence Day Parade in Downtown Mason

July 4 from 4-5:30 p.m.



Corunna

Fourth of July Celebration at McCurdy Park

July 4 at 1 p.m.



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

