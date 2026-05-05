Lansing police search for driver who crashed SUV into Quality Dairy store

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police are searching for a driver who crashed an SUV into a Quality Dairy store at the corner of Foster and Michigan avenues around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

VEHICLE CRASHES INTO QD

The store was closed at the time of the crash. One employee was working in the back of the building and was not hurt.

Police say a newer model dark gray Honda SUV drove all the way into the store. The driver then backed out and fled southbound on Foster Avenue.

Officers followed a trail of fluid leaking from the SUV for a time. Investigators are still searching for the vehicle and the driver.

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