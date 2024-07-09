Watch Now
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off Hillsdale deputy's mortgage

Hillsdale County deputy William Butler
Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department
Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy, 51-year-old William Butler, was shot and killed Thursday, June 27.
Hillsdale County deputy William Butler
LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - The family of Hillsdale Deputy Bill Butler will have their mortgage paid off by Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a charity organization that supports first responders and veterans. Deputy Butler served in the Army National Guard for 20 years and was overseas for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The foundation's chairman and CEO Frank Siller personally reached out to the family about paying off the mortgage.

The foundation plans to make an announcement once the mortgage is paid in full.

