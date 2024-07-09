Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off Hillsdale deputy's mortgage

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - The family of Hillsdale Deputy Bill Butler will have their mortgage paid off by Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a charity organization that supports first responders and veterans. Deputy Butler served in the Army National Guard for 20 years and was overseas for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

WATCH: Funeral Service for Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Butler, Jr.

Funeral service for Hillsdale Sheriff's Deputy Bill Butler, Jr.

The foundation's chairman and CEO Frank Siller personally reached out to the family about paying off the mortgage.

The foundation plans to make an announcement once the mortgage is paid in full.

