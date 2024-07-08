Fundraiser for family of Deputy William "Bill" Butler Jr. takes place at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds

A fundraiser event took place on the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds to support the family of Deputy William "Bill" Butler Jr.

Food trucks, vendors and wrestlers volunteered their time and donated profits.

Watch the video above to see the outpouring of support given by Hillsdale neighbors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I heard about what happened and seen how tragic it was, and figured we really needed to help.” Said Joe Foulds, Event Organizer.

On Sunday, the fairgrounds were packed with the usual food Trucks, Vendors, and classic cars.

But this day was different, with many of those in attendance still thinking about the death of Deputy Bill Butler.

“I put a couple posts out, I asked for help, and literally that’s all I had to do. Everybody started calling me, everybody jumped on board very quickly, I didn’t have to ask nobody twice.”

Sunday's fundraiser was done on a volunteer basis with profits going directly to Deputy Butler's family.

After he was shot and killed while responding to a traffic stop on June 27.

“In a good cause, I’m always willing to put in what I can to help out.” Said Gideon Malice, Championship International Wrestling.

“When there is a need, I feel that It’s a blessing if you can be here to do it, and don’t miss out on it because making money everyday isn't what it’s all about.” Said Steve Haas, Smokin' Steve's BBQ.

Neighbors felt that it was important to come out and show their support.

“I’m very sad that it happened so close to home, but I'm very proud of how people turned out to support the family and support the police officers.

“We love what the officers do for us here to try and keep us safe” Said Bill Buehrle.

At the center of the event there was a donation bin where neighbors continued to show support through direct cash donations.

"He was Genuinely a good man, a family man, you didn’t need to be around him very long to see he was a family man.” Said Melinda LoPresto, Hillsdale resident.

