"We've got to do something." Hillsdale businesses honor the late Deputy Butler

Video shows Hillsdale businesses showing their support after the loss of Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy, William Butler.

The Here's to You Pub and Smith's Flower Shop are just two examples of businesses showing their support.

Neighbors say that it's time like these that bring the community together.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When tragedy strikes in a small town, like Hillsdale, it can rock the entire community. Owner of the Here's to You Pub, Kevin Conant, says, "I sensed it right when it happened, I mean, I really could."

...And it hits close to home.

Former owner of Smith's Flower Shop, Jane Stewart shares, "I did the wedding flowers for Sarah and Bill in 2011." Conant adds, "He and his wife would come in here, so I've known them for a while."

In difficult days, making neighbors feel the need to step up and show support. Conant says, "That's when my wife and I looked at each other, on Thursday night, and said 'We've got to do something.'" Kevin says the Here's to You Pub has raised over $17,000 for the family, based off food sales and donations alone.

Over at Smith's Flower Shop, where they were meant to be closed for the week, Stewart says, "We've got to make this happen for this community." The former owner stepped up for what would be one of Smith's Flower Shop's busiest weeks to date. "That almost makes me cry as much as everything else that's going on. It's amazing."

Down to the flowers at the funeral. "I wanted to make sure at the Christ Chapel at Hillsdale College that everything was fresh and respectful for the folks that are coming in."

When asked what made neighbors feel the need to do their part, the answers were simple.

Owner of Papa Joe's Grub & Go, Joe Foulds says, "I have six kids. I know he has five kids. For me not to come home one day would devastate my family." Stewart shares, "Darling people. Pillars in the community." Coming together, when they need each other most.

