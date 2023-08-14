Perry community comes together to clean up after tornado blows through

PERRY, Mich. — The aftermath of a tornado in the small city of Perry is easy to see. The storm left behind a lot of wreckage, but the community has come together to clean up what they can.

"These piles are all of my neighbors," said Perry resident Jeff Belyk.

Resident of Perry, MI Sidewalk pulled up from ground in Perry, MI after tornado hits

But it was a storm that he never saw coming.

"We were sitting watching the Lions game, and all of a sudden it got really dark," said Belyk.

Then, came the storm, one that ripped through Perry with wind speeds of up to 95 miles per hour.

"Then, I heard the vinyl siding humming, and then, we got the warnings that there was a tornado," said Belyk.

Resident of Perry, MI Tree lays on its side after strong winds in Perry, MI

Monday, neighbors like Belyk rest easy knowing that nobody was hurt or killed.

This week, those neighbors are helping others by making sure that no one is left behind through the damage.

"It was like everybody coming around and helping everyone else. It wasn't 'oh, that's your problem you take care of it.' Everyone seemed to be chipping in," he said.

To Belyk, that was a big test of his community.

"When tragedy comes through, it's when people really come forward and show their true colors, and it was a good feeling," said Belyk.

Resident of Perry, MI Tree lays on ground after tornado in Perry, MI

The clean up started Friday and is expected to continue until the streets are clear. While some damage still lines the streets, the roads are now open to drive on.

