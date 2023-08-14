Cleanup efforts continue after tornado rips through Perry

PERRY, Mich. — Residents in Perry continue to clean the damage from the from the tornado that came through Friday night.

"All the power went off we heard that big boom, it's like a shotgun," Perry resident Karen Secor said.

In a situation that no one saw coming, many neighbors in Perry are just thankful to be okay. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF-1 tornado came through the community of around 2,100 people.

"I never thought it would hit this close to us, I mean we are only a couple blocks away, so it's pretty crazy you think it's gonna happen to somebody else, thankful we are safe and our homes are safe," Perry resident Debra Gordon said.

Perry resident Karen Secor said she bolted right out of the door as soon and they heard the sound of the tornado trying to find the safest place.

"We all ran outside, it wasn't to far for us, and it looked like it was going right over us, watching the debris flying all over, "

Now, as cleanup continues, residents are confident sticking side by side with each other will lead to better days.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

