One dead after officials find 'evidence' of two tornadoes in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Emergency Management, along with the U.S. National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, surveyed the damage from Sunday's storms.

According to the Ingham County Emergency Management, they found evidence of an EF0 tornado in the Leslie area and an EF1 tornado north/northeast of Williamston.

To put this into perspective, August 2023's tornado was rated EF2 as its peak.

In addition, Ingham County Emergency Management says most of the county was hit by straight-line winds, which can sometimes be even stronger than a tornado.

The strong winds caused a tree to fall on a home in Stockbridge Township and kill a 56-year-old man, according to Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Severe storms are possible on Wednesday, and Ingham County Emergency Management says they are keeping an eye on the weather.

In their Facebook post, the Ingham County Emergency Management outlines the tornado rating scale.

Our neighborhood reporters were in the field today, covering the storm damage.

Check out some of their stories here:

WATCH: New emergency siren system glitched Sunday — Jackson County

New emergency siren system glitched Sunday — Jackson County

WATCH: Storm damage leaves nonprofit Saved by Zade in need of assistance

Storm damage leaves nonprofit Saved by Zade in need of assistance

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

