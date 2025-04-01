Storm damage leaves nonprofit Saved by Zade in need of assistance

A storm in Leslie Sunday night caused severe damage to a local nonprofit.

The nonprofit is asking neighbors to consider donating to their GoFundMe.

Video shows the damage caused to Saved by Zade.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Suddenly, you hear the alarms and the phones going off.”

Executive Director Jodi Schrader said that when the storm started, she heard debris hitting windows.

“The wind had picked up significantly, and as soon as it felt like it was safe enough, I popped out into the parking lot,” Schrader said.

She walked outside to find the roof of their building scattered across the ground.

“This is one of the vents that came off,” she said.

Inside, the ceiling was leaking.

“We luckily have a lot of buckets, so we put them on our upstairs floor,” Schrader said.

But the damage didn’t stop there. She said the chimney on their building collapsed into the business next door.

“One of our volunteers helped repair that so they don’t have problems with the rain that’s coming,” she said.

Luckily, Schrader said, all the volunteers and animals were safe.

“The volunteers stayed here with the kitties to make sure that they were okay, too, but had to move them from the building that the roof came off of,” said one volunteer.

Saved by Zade plans to have the roof tarped to prevent further damage. But now the question is: How much will they have to pay for repairs?

Schrader said they don’t yet know how much their insurance will cover.

“It’s going to depend on the quote we get. The quotes we are getting is anywhere from $14,000–$15,000 to $50,000 just for the roof,” she said.

They also expect to pay a deductible, but Schrader said they don’t yet know how much that will be.

Whatever the outcome, she expects repairs to be costly and said any assistance the community can provide would help them get back on their feet.

Here are all the ways you can help:

https://tinyurl.com/SbZOnlineDonation

Direct PayPal: www.paypal.me/SbyZ

Venmo: @sbzcats

Mail: Saved by Zade, PO Box 448, Leslie, MI 49251

