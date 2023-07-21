Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announces 20 charges against Rashad Trice in death of Wynter Cole-Smith

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced new charges Friday against Rashad Maleek Trice in connection to the death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith and the assault of her mother.

Nessel previously announced that her office would be prosecuting the charges against Trice, 26, to consolidate and centralize the case into one instead three.

The charges against Trice include first degree premeditated murder, felony murder and assault with intent to murder, along with many others.

"We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” said Nessel in a news release. “I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Police have said that Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed his ex-girlfriend July 2 and then kidnapped her daughter Wynter.

These new charges allege that Trice murdered Wynter before he was spotted in St. Clair Shores July 3, where he resisted arrested and was later caught.

Wynter's body was discovered in a Detroit alley July 5 after a three-day search conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement.

“I am also grateful for the hard work and around-the-clock efforts of all law enforcement involved in the initial response, the pursuit of the defendant, and the search for Wynter,” said Nessel.

The charges against Trice in Ingham County and Macomb County will now be dropped since they were brought into this case.

Trice is currently being held in Newaygo County Jail, and he also faces a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death, which is being tried in Grand Rapids.

Here is the complete list of charges filed against Trice by the Michigan Attorney General's Office:



One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felonywithout the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;

Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;

One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and,

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

