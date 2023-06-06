Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke and others things you need to know to stay cool this summer in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — With all the hot weather hitting mid-Michigan lately, we've got to talk about heat safety.

First, their are the health effects that come with the heat like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which are two very different conditions.

The symptoms for heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale and or clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid and weak pulse and muscle cramps.

To combat heat exhaustion, it is recommended that you get to a cool, air conditioned place, drink lots of water and take a cool shower or use a cold compress.

And the symptoms of heat stroke are more severe with a throbbing headache; no sweating; red, hot or dry skin; rapid and strong pulse; nausea or vomiting and the lose of consciousness.

If someone is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911.

The summer heat can also mean extremely hot ground surfaces.

When air temperatures are in the mid 90s, asphalt temperatures can reach up to 140 degrees, while concrete can reach up to 125 degrees. With grass, it could be up to 105 degrees in the sun and 90 degrees in the shade.

These surface temperatures can mean trouble for our furry friends. Paw burns can occur in five minutes when the surface temperature is at 120 degrees and can occur is one minute at 140 degrees.

Last week, Russell Shellberg talked with Soldan's Pet Supplies about how you can protect your pets from heat-related injuries.

Also, the heat can make the inside of your car extremely hot after only a few minutes.

When outside temperatures are 90 degrees, your closed car can get to 109 degrees after 10 minutes, 119 degrees after 20 minutes, 124 degrees after 30 minutes and 133 degrees after an hour, so make sure you don't leave any pets or children in cars.

