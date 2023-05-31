Michigan pet store gives tips on how to keep your furry friends safe during hot weather

DEWITT, Mich. — For DeWitt resident Ange Nissen, the summer sun is the perfect excuse to get outside not just for herself but also for her dog, Bean.

"He loves to sniff all around and play in the sun and get some energy out," said Nissen.

While DeWitt's Padgett Park is a wonderful place to bring a pet, on days where the temperature is hovering around 90 degrees, it can also be a bit concerning.

"We always make sure to bring extra water," said Nissen. "He loves to swim. There's that entrance right down the road, so we take him to swim in the river a little bit, which is always cooler than the air."

You might not have a river close by, but have no fear, Soldan's Pet Supplies Floor Supervisor Brett Cribley says that there are a few easy ways to make your pet comfortable in the summer heat.

"It's very important to keep your pet cool and hydrated when it's really hot outside like it is, and we haven't had a whole lot of rain or anything things are getting toasty out there," said Cribley. "There's a couple of ways that are really common to approach it. One of those ways is a cooling vest. You pour water on it, you get that evaporation and that keeps them cool. Most important thing is to keep them well hydrated."

Cribley also suggests you bring a water bottle with a bowl attached to it so both you and your dog can stay hydrated with ease.

