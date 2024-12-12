HAPPENING TODAY: third to last day of the 2024 legislative session, Lansing code blue

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

A few leftover showers in the morning, with slippery roads leftover from Wednesday night’s snow.Arctic air will limit high temperatures to the teens, with wind chills in the single-digits.Wind gusts up to 30 mph will make travel more hazardous, and could knock down some outdoor Christmas decorations.

Three top local stories

Correction officers' pension bills

On the third to last day of the 2024 legislative session, the House Committee on Labor will be meeting to discuss a set of bills that will impact retirement plans for correction officers.

The bills would amend the State Police Retirement Act and the State Employee's Retirement Act, giving certain neighbors the option to terminate their 401k membership plan and become members of the State Police Retirement System, a hybrid pension plan.

The state is looking to add an incentive to hire and retain correction employees to help fill vacancies.

The individuals covered by these bills would include the following:



Covered positions, which include corrections officers, resident unit officers, corrections medical aides, corrections shift supervisors, corrections security inspectors, corrections security representatives, deputy prison wardens, and departmental administrator-prison wardens.

Certain positions (delineated by those hired on or after January 1, 1989) with the Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Corrections resident representatives, corrections transportation officers, and special alternative incarceration officers.

Conservation officers.

State Police motor carrier troopers or State Police properties securities officers.

Corrections medical officers.

Corrections medical unit officers.

Assistant deputy wardens.

State deputy wardens.

Senior executive wardens.

Forensic security assistants.

Lansing Code Blue

The City of Lansing has declared a Code Clue Extreme Cold Weather Emergency Plan.

The policy will be in effect until Saturday, December 14th.

During a Code Blue, local warming centers can increase capacity and operation hours.

CATA is providing free rides to warming centers.

Michigan legislature considers new open carry restrictions in local neighborhoods

A proposed bill aims to ban visible guns in public meetings to ensure civil conversation without intimidation but gun advocates say the bill could open the door to legal trouble to gun owners.

