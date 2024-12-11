Lansing declares Code Blue until Saturday

LANSING, Mich — As snow and cold return to our neighborhoods, the City of Lansing has activated its Code Blue Extreme Weather Emergency Plan.

The policy runs from Wednesday, December 11th at 6 p.m. to Saturday, December 14th at 8 a.m.

Code Blue allows local shelters to increase capacity and operation hours.

Neighbors can get a free ride to the warming centers from the Lansing Fire and Police Departments and the CATA Bus System.

The following is a list of emergency cold weather shelters available through the Code Blue activation:

Wednesday — Friday

Daytime:



Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915 517-485-4722

City Rescue Mission, 24-Hour Drop-In-Center

601 N. Larch Lansing 48912 517-485-0145

City Rescue Mission, Women, and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-485-0145

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414



Nighttime:



Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912 517-484-4414

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

601 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48910 517-485-0145



Saturday

Daytime:



Advent House

743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915 517-485-4722

City Rescue Mission, 24-Hour Drop-In-Center

601 N. Larch, Lansing 48912 517-485-0145

City Rescue Mission, Women, and Children

2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 517-485-0145



Public buildings are available during regular business hours.

