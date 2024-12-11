Lansing declares Code Blue until Saturday

LANSING, Mich — As snow and cold return to our neighborhoods, the City of Lansing has activated its Code Blue Extreme Weather Emergency Plan.
The policy runs from Wednesday, December 11th at 6 p.m. to Saturday, December 14th at 8 a.m.
Code Blue allows local shelters to increase capacity and operation hours.
Neighbors can get a free ride to the warming centers from the Lansing Fire and Police Departments and the CATA Bus System.
The following is a list of emergency cold weather shelters available through the Code Blue activation:
Wednesday — Friday
Daytime:
- Advent House
- 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915
- 517-485-4722
- City Rescue Mission, 24-Hour Drop-In-Center
- 601 N. Larch Lansing 48912
- 517-485-0145
- City Rescue Mission, Women, and Children
- 2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-485-0145
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
Nighttime:
- Holy Cross New Hope Community Center
- 430 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48912
- 517-484-4414
- The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission
- 601 N. Larch Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-485-0145
Saturday
Daytime:
- Advent House
- 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing 48915
- 517-485-4722
- City Rescue Mission, 24-Hour Drop-In-Center
- 601 N. Larch, Lansing 48912
- 517-485-0145
- City Rescue Mission, Women, and Children
- 2216 S. Cedar Street, Lansing 48910
- 517-485-0145
Public buildings are available during regular business hours.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.