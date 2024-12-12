Michigan legislature considers new open carry restrictions in local neighborhoods

Michigan state legislators propose new gun restrictions, focusing on open carry in government buildings.

The bill aims to ban visible guns in public meetings like city council, school board, and county commissioner meetings.

Supporters believe the bill will ensure civil conversations without intimidation from armed extremists.

Opponents argue the bill could infringe on rights and create confusion for law-abiding citizens.

Democrats currently control both the House and Senate, but Republicans will take control of the House in the new year.

A room in the state capitol building on Wednesday was filled with neighbors, here because of a bill that would bring new gun restrictions.

"We are simply allowing cities and townships simply to create an ordinance again that limits the open carry in government buildings," State Representative Carol Glanville.

A few weeks ago, I told you about a bill that would prohibit concealed carry pistols in state buildings and now state legislators are trying to expand that.

"So across the state, there are numerous instances where far-right activists trying to intimidate lawmakers bringing guns to public hearing. In fact just a few years ago, right here in Lansing, an armed mob stormed the capitol," Executive Director of End Gun Violence Michigan Ryan Bates said.

Ryan Bates is the executive director of End Gun Violence Michigan. He believes the bills would ensure civil conversation in our neighborhoods.

"It's so important to make sure that everyone is able to exercise their free speech, they're able to exercise their right to assemble and not be intimidated by armed extremists," Bates said.

The bill would ban carrying a visible gun in public meetings like city council meetings, school board meetings, and county commissioner meetings.

Nick Buggia, with the Michigan National Rifle Association, says the bills could infringe on people's rights.

"It also creates confusion laws vary very widely in a state that would put otherwise law-abiding citizens at risk of violating an ordinance of which they weren't previously aware as they travel within the state or for visitors traveling to our state," Buggia said.

Democrats control both the House and the Senate for now. In the new year, republicans will control the house. As your state capitol neighborhood reporter, I'll have any updates for you on this bill and what it means for neighbors.

