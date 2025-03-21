Happening Today - Rosie the Riveter Day, a Scavenger Hunt, and a Pop-Up Book Sale

Olivia Pageau Olivia Pageau

Hey, Mid-Michigan! As you can see, I'm dressed a little differently today, but don't worry, no fires here!

Recently, the Chief of the Jackson Fire Department let me know that firefighter recruitment and retainment are down nationwide.

However, three new recruits joined the fire department this week, bringing the department to a staffing level they haven't seen since 2010.

I, myself, wanted to know what training was like for these new recruits, so I strapped on a helmet and boots, and joined them for a day! Without giving anything away, I think I'll stick to journalism.

Today's Weather Forecast

Sunny skies in the morning will give way to increasing clouds later in the afternoon, followed by spotty showers after 9:00 PM.

Milder today with highs climbing back into the low 50s.

Winds increasing out of the SSW at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times.

Three top local stories

Rosie Day

It’s National Rosie the Riveter Day, and The Capitol Region International Airport in Lansing invites neighbors of all generations to celebrate and remember women who stepped up in the workforce during World War 2.

The celebration runs from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at the Capitol Region International Airport, and celebrate in style by wearing Rosie’s famous outfit of denim and a red handkerchief.

Women of Washington Square Scavenger Hunt

And speaking of historic women, participate in a scavenger hunt in Downtown Lansing through the end of Women’s History Month.

Neighbors can pick up a clue sheet or download one from Nelson Gallery, and enter to win prizes from local retailers. Happy hunting!

Pop Up Book Sale

And if you’re hoping to delve into some new books, shop while supporting the Jackson District Library at their Pop Up Book Sale.

Find a wide selection of books for young and old at the library’s Carnegie and Meijer branches, from now until March 30th during library hours.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

The MSU threat suspect was back in court Thursday

Hope Duncan appeared in court again Thursday after she was charged with two felonies last month in connection to an online threat made against the MSU Community.

Read the full article: click here

