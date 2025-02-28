Prosecutor: Suspect charged in MSU threat case

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A suspect has been charged after MSU Police reported Wednesday that a student made an online threat against the university, according to the Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Authorities charged 18-year-old Hope Duncan, of Eastpointe, Mich., with false report or threat of terrorism, and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the prosecutor's office.

Duncan was arraigned, and each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

Duncan entered a plea of not guilty during a Friday court appearance.

FOX 47's MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski is reading through court documents in the case, and will have an update on FOX 47 News at 5:30.