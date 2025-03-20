The MSU threat suspect was back in court Thursday

Hope Duncan appeared in court again Thursday after she was charged with two felonies last month in connection to an online threat made against the MSU Community.

Prosecutors played part of a recording that they say is Duncan's interview with MSU Police.

Video shows a portion of the recording, and a response from Duncan's attorney.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Since MSU Police first said last month that a threat was made against the community, I've been following the case. Thursday, the suspect in this case was back in court. She's a Michigan State student named Hope Duncan.

I told you after Duncan was arrested that court paperwork says she admitted to making the post about a shooting.

Fox 47 was the only TV news crew in court as the prosecution played part of a video they say is Duncan's interview with MSU Police.

"I don't even have any type of weapons on me or any in my dorm," Duncan said in the recording. "But the whole reason why I posted it was because I wanted attention. Because nobody gives me attention here."

"I just want to go home" she later said. "I just want to go home."

After court, I reached out to Duncan's attorney, Mike Nichols, for comment.

"That video-taped interview makes it abundantly clear that this is a woman in a mental health crisis" Nichols said. "She's 18 years old. She needed help. Not handcuffs."

Duncan previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

