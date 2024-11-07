HAPPENING TODAY: River Trail extension, health care center groundbreaking, big red ball week

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Sunshine Returns to our Neighborhoods Today

Following a cloudy day yesterday, our neighborhoods can expect sunshine throughout the day today. High temperatures are looking to cool back into the mid to upper 50's. This is still above average for this time of year as we should be in the lower 50's. We are tracking showers to return to our neighborhoods overnight Saturday into Sunday as well as Wednesday of next week. This rain is much needed as our neighborhoods have been experiencing drought conditions for quite some time now. Both overnight lows and daytime highs are expected to remain above average for the duration of the 7-Day.

Three top local stories

Lansing opens new River Trail extension

Development continues for Downtown Lansing.

Mayor Schor and other officials will cut the ribbon to open the new extension of Lansing’s river trail and pathway system today at 2 pm.

The section will link the new McLaren healthcare campus with the trail network.

UM Health-Sparrow to break ground on new

Grand Ledge Health Care Center

UM Health-Sparrow will break ground on the innovative healthcare facility near Grand Ledge today at 10 am.

The health care facility will provide services such as urgent care, laboratory and retail pharmacy, primary care, and more.

This will allow neighbors to get care without traveling too far.

Your Grand Ledge neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink will be at today's event and will have the story tonight at 530

Big Red Ball Week

The holiday season is here in Mid-Michigan.

Today the iconic big red ornaments for Silver Bells will be delivered to downtown Lansing at 10 am.

This marks the beginning of Big Red Ball Week.

Neighbors can enjoy big red ball-themed specials, deals, and promotions across downtown Lansing until next Thursday.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

AP This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaking at a campaign event Sept. 25, 2024, in Mint Hill, N.C., and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaking a campaign event Oct. 19, 2024, in Atlanta.

There were several important local races and proposals in Tuesday's election along with the presidential election.

FOX47 had coverage throughout our neighborhoods.

Check out our coverage of several big stories to come out of the election.

Read the full articles:



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

