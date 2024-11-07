Neighbors in Mason vote no on the Marijuana proposal

After the election, voters denied allowing the city to bring in recreational Marijuana facilities.

Local officials say neighbors could create a proposal in the future.

Video shows neighbors having mixed opinions regarding the results.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Our voters have spoken, and marijuana dispensaries won’t come to the city of Mason, at least not right now.

After marijuana was legalized statewide in 2018, recreational dispensaries began opening across Mid-Michigan.

"Council voted to opt out of the retail businesses," said City Council Member Jon Droscha.

Six years later, the council put the question on the ballot.

"It didn’t pass," said Droscha.

I spoke with neighbors in Mason, and they see both sides. Before the vote, Ed Clark, who opposed the measure, shared his concerns.

"It’s a gateway drug; it could elevate crime," said Clark.

Droscha says although the proposal didn’t pass, it may come up for a vote again in the future.

"So, there could be a ballot proposal from the citizens, or the council, or a future council could decide they want to allow marijuana businesses here."

And for neighbor Addison Sena, she believes it’s something that might eventually happen.

"I think they should have them. Why not?" said Sena.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook