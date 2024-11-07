The state of the race for the seat in Michigan's 46th House District

Video shows an update for Michigan's 46th District State Representative race.

Kathy Schmaltz (Republican) is the candidate incumbent elected in 2022.

Daniel Mahoney (Democrat) announced his candidacy for the seat in March.

The 46th District has been held by a Republican since 1993 and is currently held by Rep. Kathy Schmaltz.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the incumbent Republican Representative Kathy Schmaltz has 21,558 votes. Democratic Challenger, Daniel Mahoney, has more than 19,845 votes.

"I think people voted and showed us, we need to change directions in Lansing. Of course, the Republicans have won the State House, so we're going to change things. We're going to work on policies that actually help people and help businesses," says State Representative, Kathy Schmaltz.

Schmaltz says that getting re-elected is not about starting over. It's about continuing what she started. She shares, "I'm just excited to get back up there and get some of the good stuff through we have. Tax cuts, we need to help our businesses, and get rid of some of these burdensome regulations, especially coming up next year."

Schmaltz also hopes to continue work to get her bills passed on issues pertaining to tax cuts, foster care, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries experienced by veterans, and children living with dyslexia. Overall, another priority is affordability. "There's so many people who I talked to throughout this campaign who are just hurting. They can't afford anything. They just need help, and that's what we're supposed to be doing up there," she says.

Schmaltz shares that she looks forward to continuing that work, thanks to those who have supported her in her campaign. "I'm just so thankful to everybody in the community and my district, who have faith and trust in me to continue to represent them. My focus will always be on people and helping people, and that's why I wanted this job," say Schmaltz.

We also reached out to Daniel Mahoney for his reaction. He did respond initially, but we did not hear back after we inquired about a time to talk.

