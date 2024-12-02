HAPPENING TODAY: free book program, Stars to Spartans, Lansing city council vote

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Monday morning weather 1202

Our winds today will bend a little bit back to the west-northwest touching off more lake-effect snow showers, mainly southwest of the Lansing area. Some minor accumulation will be possible again in possibly Branch and SW Calhoun Counties, where northeast of Calhoun and Jackson Counties, things will be just hit-or-miss, or just a few flurries. High temperatures today will only be in the low 30s with wind chills still mostly in the teens and 20s with nearly the same conditions on Tuesday.

Three top local stories

Clinton RESA free book program

Clinton County RESA and Clinton Transit want to foster a love of reading in the community.

So, 4,000 books are being placed on 28 Clinton Transit buses for community members to take home with them for free.

There's an announcement for the project this morning at 10 am.

LCC Stars to Spartans

Lansing Community College is hosting a Stars to Spartans event to provide information to students on how to go on to earn a degree at Michigan State.

The partnership has MSU advisors within LCC to help students transition between the schools.

The event takes place today at 12:30 on LCC's downtown campus.

City Council Voting on Housing Proposal

A Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Plan could bring more than 500 new residential housing units to downtown Lansing.

The proposal has been referred to the Lansing City Council for review and a possible final vote today.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Potter Park Zoo’s Toys for Tots night spreads holiday cheer to kids and animals

Potter Park Zoo hosted its annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, collecting donations to support children in need this holiday season. In exchange for their generosity, neighbors received admission to the zoo’s Wonderland of Lights. Funds raised through "S'mores for a Cause" will support animal enrichment efforts at the zoo.

