Potter Park Zoo’s Toys for Tots night spreads holiday cheer to kids and animals

Potter Park Zoo hosted its annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, collecting donations to support children in need this holiday season.

Guests received admission to the zoo’s Wonderland of Lights in exchange for their toy donations.

Funds raised through "S'mores for a Cause" will support animal enrichment efforts at the zoo.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are contributing to holiday cheer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"That's what the season is all about, is giving and taking care of those that are less fortunate." Said Sue Spagnuolo, Grand Ledge Neighbor.

On Sunday Neighbors Visited Potter Park Zoo's annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive hosted by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Neighbor Sue Spagnuolo brought her grandchildren to the event.

"We always come at the Toys for Tots night, because our grandson is a marine, he's stationed in North Carolina, so this is our big night, all marines are like our kids now." Said Spagnuolo.

Neighbors could donate a new, unwrapped toy directly to Toys for Tots, whose mission is to give toys to children in need at Christmas. In return, neighbors received admission to Potter Park Zoo's Wonderland of Lights.

"We'll kids love the zoo, don't they, so I think being able to tie in something like donating and giving toys to kids and having them go directly to the zoo afterward, is something fun to do." Said Lillian Lince, United States Marine Corps.

The evening was made even sweeter with "S'mores for a Cause"Potter Park Zoo's American Association of Zoo Keepers chapter also known as AAZK raised money to buy items like toys and food for the animals.

"Enrichment is a really important part of animals' lives, it helps just keep them entertained, switch up their life, change how they're eating their diet, anything you can add to their life to make it a little bit better." Said the President of Potter Park Zoo's AAZK chapter.

AAZK will hold another "S'mores for cause" on December 18th.

The Wonderland of Lights will be open from Thursday-Sunday through December 23rd

