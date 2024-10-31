Request for new redevelopment plan for New Vision Lansing projects moves forward

LANSING, Mich. - City of Lansing officials say the Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority has approved a brownfield redevelopment plan submitted for the New Vision Lansing projects.

The proposal now heads to Lansing City Council for review and a final vote on December 2nd.

Here is the latest information in a news release from the City of Lansing:

"The Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority has approved a brownfield redevelopment plan submitted for the New Vision Lansing (NVL) projects. These developments represent nearly $317 million in economic investment in the City of Lansing by the New Vision Lansing, a partnership of the Gentilozzi and Kosic families.

Originally planned to be three separate developments, New Vision Lansing will now connect five development sites linked within the downtown Lansing district. The NVL projects consist of parking, commercial/retail space, and 573 new residential housing units in the following developments:

Tower on Grand comprises a 27-story tower, with 287 residential units and 48,000 square feet of attached commercial and retail space and a 314-space parking facility, with two levels spanning Grand Avenue.

Washington Square will convert the Washington Square office building into 60 apartments, a nearby 130 space parking facility, and 9,350 square feet of renovated commercial retail space.

Capitol Tower will redevelop a site at Walnut and Ottawa streets across from the State Capitol, significantly increasing density with the development of mixed-use commercial and residential building, one floor of office space and four residential floors with 105 units, with approximately 140 parking spaces.

Ingham Building is the adaptive reuse of a historic downtown office building originally constructed in 1928 and encompassing 17,028 square feet over 6 floors that will contain 25 furnished apartment units. Existing office use will be removed, though approximately 1,500 square feet will be maintained as retail / commercial space on the ground facing West Ottawa Street.

Old Town will see the construction of a seven-story mixed use building with an integrated 88-space, two-story parking facility, retail space facing Turner Street, and a five-floor apartment building with 80 units in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, for a total project square footage of 60,961 square feet.

“These projects will truly be transformational for our city. Lansing needs more housing, and this incredible investment will bring hundreds of new residents to downtown and Old Town. More people living here means more vibrancy and activity, especially nights and weekends,” Mayor Andy Schor stated. “Housing is also an essential part of our plan to reinvigorate Lansing. These projects will change our skyline and boost Lansing as the economic driver for our region. With this project and everything else coming throughout the city in the next few months and years, we are showing that Lansing’s time truly is now!”

"New Vision Lansing has committed to Lansing's future by undertaking a $320 million series of projects. It will be the largest and most diverse multifamily, retail, and commercial space project in the city’s history,” Paul Gentilozzi, President & CEO of Gentilozzi Real Estate said. “We are pleased with the teamwork from across the local and state levels to get here and are grateful for their continued collaboration to bring this vision to life for the City of Lansing.”

“The five NVL projects will help transform Lansing into a great place attractive to residents, visitors, and workers. This redevelopment initiative will accelerate our efforts to create a vibrant and prosperous downtown that we all can be proud of,” said Karl Dorshimer, President & CEO of the Lansing Economic Development Corporation.

In 2022, the state of Michigan appropriated $40 million to the City of Lansing for a transformational housing development. The City of Lansing previously announced that money would be used to support the NVL development, along with state and local brownfield redevelopment incentives.

The proposal has been referred to the Lansing City Council for review and a final passage vote on December 2."