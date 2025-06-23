(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH: What is happening today

Happening Today: Code Red continues, and more Lansing road construction

Today's Weather Forecast

Monday morning forecast 0622

Dangerous heat and high humidity continue under sunny skies.

Near-record highs today in the mid-90s, with heat indices between 100-105 degrees.

Limit time outdoors, stay in air conditioning or well-ventilated areas where possible, and hydrate with water.

Isolated thunderstorms possible in northern neighborhoods tonight.

Three top local stories

Code Red

With temperatures in the 90s, Lansing continues to be under a Code Red.

Over the weekend, the city of Lansing activated a Code Red to help keep neighbors safe during the heat wave by increasing access to cooling centers.

The extreme heat plan is expected to last until Tuesday.

You can check out a full list of cooling centers here.

Lansing road construction

Lansing neighbors, listen up; you could be impacted by road construction this week.

Beginning this morning, crews will work on Michigan Avenue between Fairview Ave. and Leslie St. for manhole work as part of the Michigan Avenue Rehabilitation Project.

Traffic will be maintained, but delays could impact it.

Detours are in place for anyone looking to avoid the crews until the work is expected to finish on Friday.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

St. Johns students save lives, coach shares water safety tips

As summer heats up in St. Johns, a local lifeguard instructor is making waves with her successful training that has equipped students with life-saving skills.

Read the full article: St. Johns students save lives, coach shares water safety tips

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

