City of Lansing activates Code Red, opens cooling centers

LANSING, Mich — Lansing is activating its Code Red Extreme Heat Weather Plan to help residents stay safe during the upcoming heat wave. The plan allows shelters to extend their capacity limits so more individuals can escape the dangerous temperatures.

The policy goes into effect Saturday, June 21 at 12 p.m. and will continue daily until Tuesday, June 24, with most cooling centers operating between noon and 8 p.m.

Some locations will offer extended hours and CATA is offering free rides to anyone needing transportation to a local cooling center.

Advent House Ministries will open its drop-in day center this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Holy Cross Services' New Hope Community Center will operate its day center on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster St.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.



Gier Community Center, 2400 Hall St.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Rd.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Capital Area District Library branches downtown and in South Lansing will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The CATA Transportation Center will be available Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents seeking relief can also visit Hunter Park Pool, Hawk Island County Park beach, or the splash pad on the city's southside.

Health officials advise residents, especially young children and the elderly, to take precautions during extreme heat: