St. Johns students save lives, coach shares water safety tips

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — As summer heats up in St. Johns, a local lifeguard instructor is making waves with her successful training that has equipped students with life-saving skills.



Three students trained by St. Johns lifeguard instructor Becky Kay have gone on to save people from drowning.

Recent St. Johns graduate Josh Fromson rescued a drowning person while on vacation in the Dominican Republic earlier this year.

Water safety experts emphasize knowing your limitations and never swimming alone as crucial safety measures.

While families enjoy cooling off at local swimming spots like Motz Park, the importance of water safety remains paramount.

I met up with Becky Kay, who knows a thing or two about swimming safety.

"I'm a Red Cross lifeguard training instructor," Kay said.

Kay conducts lessons at St. Johns High School, where three of her students have gone on to make a lifesaving difference in real-world situations.

"That was very rewarding to see these three kids, actually young men, take the things they learned in class and apply them in a situation," Kay said.

One of those students is recent St. Johns graduate Josh Fromson, who says he saved someone from drowning while on vacation in the Dominican Republic earlier this year.

"This guy needs help. I know how to help him. I'm a good swimmer. Let me just pull him out. And he really appreciated it. So maybe I did save him. It's cool," Fromson said.

Fromson's rescue serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of water safety. When asked what's most important for people to keep in mind before swimming this summer, Kay emphasized caution.

"Know your limitations. Never take water for granted that it's safe. Always know where you're swimming," Kay said.

Taking the time to learn these vital skills could make all the difference, as demonstrated by Fromson and other students who have stepped up when it mattered most.

Fromson's advice is straightforward: "Don't swim alone. Water's dangerous."

