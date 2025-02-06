HAPPENING TODAY: Code Blue, Citizen Police Academy applications, Economic Club Kickoff Event

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today 0206

Icy conditions persist through midday, with temperatures climbing above freezing in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies will give way to some clearing after 3:00 PM.

Winds increasing to 15-25 mph out of the west, with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Three top local stories

Lansing Code Blue

The City of Lansing is still under the effect of a ‘Code Blue’ until 6 am on Friday, February 14th of next week.

A Code Blue Plan enables local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity.

The Code Blue designation will be active each night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For a full list of the warming centers, click here.

2025 Citizen Police Academy

Jackson neighbors can have a chance to ride in a patrol car with an officer. Jackson Law Enforcement is now accepting applications for the 2025 Citizen Police Academy.

The CPA aims to help give neighbors firsthand experience with the daily operations and procedures of law enforcement.

If you are interested in applying you can get an application at the Jackson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, or online.

The deadline to apply is less than a month away on March 1st.

Lansing Economic Kickoff Event

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is headlining the 2025 Lansing Economic Club kickoff event this afternoon.

The event takes place today from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center in East Lansing.

Lansing Economic Club members can park at the Kellogg Hotel and Banquet Center parking garage for free.

Registration for this event is closed.

