Anti-Trump protest at State Capitol, both sides weigh in

Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered outside of the State Capitol to protest against President Trump's policies.

Some of those policies involved immigration, DEI and Gender Identity.

Watch video above to hear from people on both sides of the political isle.

Chants and calls for change at the capitol Wednesday afternoon.

This event in Lansing, Michigan, a part of the 50 Protests, 50 States event, that came along with opposing views on President Trump's executive orders signed within his first month back in the oval office.

In the crowd of hundreds, was Lansing neighbor Jill Dombrowski, who did not hold back voicing her concerns about Trump's policies surrounding immigration, DEI and gender identity.

“People are in charge of their own bodies and everyone wants to feel comfortable and safe in their own bodies but they cant when he's making these order,” Dombrowski said.

Then there were others. Like Trump supporters Ellen Lambright and Linda Lee Tarver who watched the protest from across the streets, as they vocally supported the president's orders.

“I'm a christian, I believe God made male and female,” Tarver said. “This multiple genders that went into effect during Joe Biden’s administration is just insane.”

Opposing sides at the state capitol that seem to agree on one thing, a mission to speak up about political viewpoints.

“I love to see this honesty.. and I believe their voices should be heard,” Tarver said.

