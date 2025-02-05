Lansing under code blue until February 14

LANSING, Mich. — As snow and cold return to our neighborhoods, the City of Lansing has once again activated its Code Blue Extreme Weather Emergency Plan.

The policy runs from Tuesday, February 4 at 6 p.m. until further 6 a.m. on Friday, February 14.

Code Blue allows local shelters to increase capacity and operation hours.

Neighbors can get a free ride to the warming centers from the Lansing Fire and Police Departments and the CATA Bus System.

The following is a list of emergency cold weather shelters available through the Code Blue activation:

City of Lansing Code Blue

