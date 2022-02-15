City council moves forward with REO Town and Downtown developments

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing City Council cleared the way for developments in downtown and REO Town Monday night and scheduled hearings on two new housing developments. Mayor Andy Schor says it will help take Lansing to the next level.

“Seeing many of these development projects move forward is tremendously exciting,” said Schor.

The council allowed two properties to take advantage of the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act.

“It’s a state act and that provides property taxes exemptions for commercial properties that are being rehabilitated,” said Lansing Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley.

One is the building that once housed the Blue Night Hookah lounge and Club Xcel. The developer, RBM Properties LLC, plans to turn the location into a concert venue. The conversion is expected to cost nearly $930,000.

“What you see walking down the street is a building that is not in cool condition being changed into great condition, where you’re bringing in 3 or 400 hundred people to see some concerts and now, it’s vibrant excited in our downtown,” said Schor.

The other building is the former Standard Oil station in REO Town. Last year developers with REO Ventures LLC proposed a $300,000 renovation plan for the location. Initially, there were talks about food trucks at the location, but Schor says the developer is now leaning in a different direction.

“The Old Standard Oil, they’re looking at a variety of food options. So almost like a food court with multiple options.,” Schor said.

City council scheduled a public hearing for a proposed multi-use redevelopment at the site of the former Pleasant Grove Elementary.

The developers Holmes/Pleasant Grove, LLC, hope the building will have commercial business spaces and 30 affordable housing units. The project is expected to cost $13.8 million.

“The public gets to weigh in and then we’ll see what they have say and then council will do final evaluation and I’m very optimistic, because council has been very positive about that project,” Schor said.

A public hearing was also scheduled a vacant lot on the corner of Hillsdale Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The site has been empty for over 10 years after the old Union Missionary Baptist church was torn down.

Gryphon Group LLC wants to buy the location from the city for 200,000 dollars and build affordable housing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook