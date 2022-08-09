Capital Area Humane Society takes in 10 of the beagles rescued from Virginia research facility

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Humane Society welcomed 10 beagles Monday night that were some of the over 4,000 beagles rescued from the Envigo research facility in Virginia.

The animal shelter posted about the arrival on Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying that the dogs were picked up from Ann Arbor and arrived in Lansing at around 11 p.m. Monday.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley helped retrieve the dogs from the facility and transported them to Ann Arbor.

Three volunteers that make up the Beagle Response Team greeted the dogs when they arrived at Capital Area Humane Society.

Due to construction at the Capital Area Humane Society building, the beagles will be going to foster homes Tuesday afternoon.

"We are very grateful to these families for welcoming the beagles into their homes for the next few weeks," the post said. "During this time, the beagles will not be available for adoption, and we will not be taking applications, or a wait list, for them. We will make sure to keep everyone posted on when they will be made available. We are so happy that we could help some of these precious dogs experience what it means to be loved and cared for."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

