Capital Area Humane Society will temporarily close for construction of new dog and puppy adoption area

WATERTOWN TWP., Mich. — The Capital Area Humane Society is almost done with its $2.5 million second phase of renovations. The final project is a new dog and puppy adoption area with construction set to begin tomorrow. Because of this, the shelter will be closed Saturday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 20.

A press release from the Capital Area Humane Society reads, "During the initial demolition phase of this project, CAHS will need to close the shelter to the public, due to increased noise and dust levels...All of the adoptable animals in the affected area will be placed into temporary foster homes, or housed in alternate locations."

This will unfortunately limit the number of dogs the shelter is able to take, but once construction is completed, the hope is that the new space will, "provide a safer and healthier environment for the pets in their care."

This $2.5 million second phase of renovations also included the construction of the Judith A. Posey Anti-Cruelty Center, a radiology suite and an updated kitten adoption area.

This project is expected to be completed by May 2023.

CAHS will continue to keep the community informed on its progress and any additional interruptions to day-to-day operations on its website and Facebook page.

