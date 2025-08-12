Future of free school meals in Mid-Michigan remains uncertain as state budget negotiations continue

As parents prepare for the new school year, many are wondering if school lunches will remain free for their children. The statewide program providing free breakfasts and lunches to all Michigan students is set to expire at the end of September, leaving school districts in limbo as state lawmakers continue budget negotiations.

The breakfast and lunch for all program, which began two years ago using state and federal dollars, has provided free meals to students across Michigan regardless of family income. Now, its future depends on ongoing budget negotiations in Lansing.

"I am personally committed to making sure that we continue this program. It's a non-starter for me," Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony said.

Republicans have a different approach. "There's plenty of money in that $12,000 per pupil foundation allowance to allow every district across the state to continue with free universal breakfast and lunch," GOP representative Ann Bollin said.

The per-pupil foundation is the money schools receive for every child enrolled in their district.

The Democratic plan includes specific funding for the program, while the Republican plan would give districts the choice to use increased overall funding to continue free meals or allocate that money elsewhere.

As state lawmakers continue to debate, some districts have already made decisions. Okemos schools announced they will no longer provide free meals for the upcoming school year.

I asked Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner about his district's plans, which serves more than 10,000 students.

When asked what the district did before the universal breakfast and lunch program, Shuldiner said, "The Lansing School District has always been a part of the federal food program for many years."

Under federal guidelines, if a family of four makes less than $59,000 a year, the children will still qualify for free or reduced meals regardless of where they attend school. Below are the income eligibility guidelines for families in our neighborhoods.

For families earning just above that threshold, data from the governor's office shows they could spend about $5 per school day, or $850 annually on school meals if the statewide program ends.

Shuldiner assured that all students at Lansing Public Schools will continue receiving free meals regardless of state decisions.

"If you go to a Lansing School District, we are going make sure you have food no matter what the state or the [federal government] say," Shuldiner said.

All schools will continue to receive funding until September 30, when the current program expires. Other districts in the area have also shared their plans:

Charlotte Public Schools stated: "The goal for Charlotte Public Schools is to continue the free meal programs for all of our students, as long as the funding is maintained for districts. These food programs are essential for our students, as hunger should not be a barrier for learning. Healthy meals allow our students to play, grow, and acquire new skills needed for their future. Ensuring access to meals remains a top priority, and we hope this funding continues to support students throughout their educational journey."

St. Johns Public Schools plans to "continue participating in the free breakfast and lunch programs, pending state funding, as we await the finalization of this year's state budget."

Waverly Community Schools is "committed to providing free breakfast and lunch for the 2025-26 school year, based on the expectation that Waverly Community Schools will continue to receive federal funding for meal reimbursement under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs."

East Lansing Public Schools, Jackson Public Schools, and Holt Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.

