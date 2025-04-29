Senate Democrats introduce $21.8 billion education budget proposal

Michigan Senate Democrats have proposed a nearly $22 billion K–12 education budget aimed at improving test scores and addressing the teacher shortage through increased compensation and smaller class sizes.

Educators like Lakiya Wilson support the budget, citing long-standing issues with pay disparities and underinvestment in public education.

Republicans, including Rep. Tim Kelly, support aspects like per-pupil funding and career tech education but are reviewing other spending areas, such as at-risk funds and school infrastructure.

Democrats in the State Senate announced a nearly 22 billion dollar education budget for K–12 schools.

“A historic education budget that bolsters Michigan public schools and sets the stage for our kids to enjoy futures full of opportunity," Democratic State Senator Danya Polehanki said.

The budget focuses on solving two issues: low test scores and the teacher shortage—something Lakiya Wilson has noticed during her time in teaching.

“As a 28-year educator, I have witnessed and experienced the disparities in compensation and the strategic disinvestment from education," Lakiya Wilson said.

Democrats want to increase funding to raise teacher compensation and lower class sizes.

“This budget is considerate of what students need, teachers need, and most of all, what parents need," Wilson said.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Tim Kelly, who chairs the K–12 appropriations committee in the state House, says the House agrees with some of the proposals—like increased per-pupil funding and career technical education—but also brought up other areas of education spending.

“We are going to see about the redistribution of at-risk funds, and I see there is some money in there for school infrastructure. We are going to see if there is something we might be able to do along those lines as well," GOP State Representative Tim Kelly said.

I will continue to follow up on the budget process and what it means for our neighbors. Lawmakers say the goal is to finish the education budget by July 1.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook