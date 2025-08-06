Okemos Public Schools to start charging for student meals

OKEMOS, Mich — Okemos Public Schools will state charging for student meals in the new school year, saying a delay in state funding is the cause.

For the past two years, all Michigan students could get free meals thanks to a state-funded program.

However, Michigan lawmakers have not yet adopted a 2025-2026 school budget, so that guaranteed funding is not currently available.

Some area school districts will continue to offer free meals to all students due to differences in income levels.

Okemos does not currently qualify for this additional support.

This district is encouraging families to apply for free or reduced-price meals if they qualify.

Meal prices initially planned for the school year included $2.00 for breakfast for all grades.

Lunch will cost $3.25 for elementary students and $3.50 for middle and high school students.

Families can apply online here or submit a paper application to their student's school.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.