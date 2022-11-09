Proposal 2 passes, expands voter access in the state

LANSING, Mich. — Proposal 2 has passed and will be added to the Michigan Constitution, according to the Associated Press.

The proposal expands voter access by changing voter ID requirements, requiring the count of military and overseas ballots if postmarked by Election Day and increasing the number of ballot drop boxes.

Read the full amendment on the Michigan Secretary of State’s website .

RELATED | What’s on my ballot? A look at Proposal 2

To see where the other important races in mid-Michigan stand, check out our election results page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook