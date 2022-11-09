Proposal 1 passes, setting 12-year term limits for state legislators

LANSING, Mich. — Proposal 1 has passed and will be added to the Michigan Constitution, according to the Associated Press.

The proposal changes term limits for state legislators and requires legislators to disclose their personal finances.

Read the full amendment on the Michigan Secretary of State’s website .

Proposal 1 changes the term limits for state legislators from serving up to six years in the House and eight years in the Senate to serving a combined 12 years in the state Legislature.

RELATED | What's on my ballot? A look at Proposal 1

To see where the other important races in mid-Michigan stand, check out our election results page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook