Case of COVID-19 India variant found in Clinton County

LANSING, Mich. — The India variant of COVID-19 has been found in Clinton County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The variant of the original coronavirus was first discovered in India in October. Officials are working to determine whether the India variant is more contagious or resistant to vaccines thanks to its genetic makeup, which features a double mutation.

Mutations within a virus are common and sometimes make it less dangerous. However new variants can also make viruses more lethal or harder to vaccinate against.

The India variant has been found in at least 21 countries and is officially called B.1.617.

