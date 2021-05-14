State lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders, starting Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is lifting the state's indoor mask requirement for people who are fully vaccinated, bringing state policy into alignment with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order will take effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"For more than a year, we’ve been following the best data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement released Friday. “The vast majority of us have trusted the scientists and experts to keep us safe during the pandemic, and it has worked. With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely and confidently take the next step to get back to normal.

CDC guidance released Thursday says that “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

At present, the new order applies to less than half of state's population. According to CDC data, roughly 43 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

But state officials continue to encourage others to get their shots.

"It’s critical that eligible Michigan residents who have not yet been vaccinated schedule their appointments as soon as they can,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, in a statement Friday. “Getting shots in arms is the best way to end the pandemic. If you have not yet been vaccinated, it is important to continue to mask up to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook