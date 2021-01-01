Matthew Miller

I'm the executive producer at FOX 47 news.

I've worked in newsrooms from Trenton, New Jersey, to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but have been in Lansing since 2002. I covered higher education for the Lansing State Journal and later worked as an editor there before making the switch to FOX 47 at the end of 2020.

I'm committed to telling unexpected stories about the Lansing region, to helping viewers understand the context and significance of what's happening in their communities and to giving all of us the chance to know our neighbors a little better.