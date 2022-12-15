Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive in preparation for Prop 3's implementation

LANSING, Mich. — Proposal 3 is now just a few days from becoming the law of the land here in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments across the state to prepare for the implementation of Prop 3.

“Michigan’s Constitution will explicitly protect the fundamental right to reproductive freedom," Whitmer said before the signing.

That statement and signature from Whitmer marks the finish line for what the she said was a bumpy road.

“It wasn’t always a guaranteed win that we would get here today. We had days here in Michigan where abortion was illegal at lunchtime and then legal again by dinner. We were all on pins and needles every step of the way," Whitmer said.

The issue divided many Michiganders ahead of Election Day with strong advocacy from both sides.

"Thanks to Prop 3, Michigan providers are now able to practice medicine without fear of being charged with a crime. I celebrate them today," said Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

In response to the passage of Prop 3, Right to Life Michigan’s President Barbara Listing wrote back in November, “In the days ahead, RLM will redouble our efforts to work across Michigan communities to protect the dignity of all human life.”

Wednesday’s executive directive instructs departments and agencies to provide the maximum protection possible for reproductive freedom in Michigan.

Proposal 3 will become law on Dec. 24.

