Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs school safety funding

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed new funding into law on Friday that aims to improve school security across the state. Among other things, the legislation will help schools implement risk assessments and provide ongoing support to Oxford Community Schools after last year’s mass shooting .

The bipartisan bill will fully fund risk assessments and critical incidence mapping, two factors that help schools know where their security is lacking. The legislation also includes $14 million for public, intermediate school districts and private schools to complete safety and security assessments.

The legislation also specifically focuses funding on Oxford Community Schools.

“We all remember where we were when we saw the news about Oxford in December," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a message on Twitter, Friday. "Today, we’re investing $10 million dollars in Oxford schools to hire more mental health staff and bolster school safety.”

This influx of money is outside of the state’s education budget, which legislators are still working on.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook