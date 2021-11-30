Michigan high school on lockdown after several victims shot, suspected gunman in custody

Authorities in Michigan say law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an active shooter situation at Oxford High School.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, four to six victims were shot.

There are no confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

Multiple patrol units, EMS units, and SWAT teams are on the scene.

We're told one suspected shooter is in custody.

Authorities also recovered a handgun.

The school is currently on lockdown and emergency protocols have been activated.

Parents are asked not to come to Oxford High School.

“Obviously my daughter is more shaken up knowing she has friends inside the building, and so making sure we can text and check in on them has been our main priority," said the mother of a student at Oxford High School.

Parents are encouraged to pick up evacuated students at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

We will continue to provide updates on this breaking news story as we learn more.

Staff at WXYZ first reported this story.