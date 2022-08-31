Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocks on Promote the Vote proposal, not certified for November ballot

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted Wednesday on whether to put the Promote the Vote 2022 proposal on the November ballot. The board deadlocked with a vote of 2-2 meaning the proposal was not certified to be put on the general election ballot.

Proponents of the ballot initiative will now have to appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court in order for it to be put on the ballot.

The vote was split on party lines with the two Democrats on the board voting in favor of putting the proposal on the ballot and the two Republican members voting against.

Promote the Vote submitted 664,029 petition signatures to the Bureau of Elections earlier this summer. They needed 425,059 valid signatures to be considered to be put on the ballot.

The Bureau of Elections submitted a staff report of Promote the Vote 2022 on Aug. 25 where they concluded that 650,415 signatures were the "potentially valid signatures remaining after face review" exceeding the signature requirement.

The report also said that they have a 100% confidence level that the petition contained enough valid signatures. It recommended that the board approve the certification of the ballot petition.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook