LANSING, Mich. — The deadline for signatures on ballot petitions is fast approaching, and there are a few pretty high profile efforts confident they’ll be on the ballot come November. One of those is Promote the Vote 2022.

Their partner organization Voters Not Politicians tell me they’ve exceeded their signature collection goals.

“We surpassed our internal goal, which was 150,000, and we collected over 170,000 signatures just with the VNP volunteer team," said Jamie Lyons Eddy, the deputy director of Voters Not Politicians.

Eddy tells me the group was able to exceed their goal because volunteers really put in the effort. They went to events and festivals, stood out on streets across the state and even did drive and sign events.

The goal of the petition is to let voters decide on a series of improvements for Michigan elections. If the electorate votes yes this fall, the state will see expansions in early voting, absentee voting, an increase in drop boxes and public election audits, among other provisions.

“We are really excited. We're also really excited to get started on the next phase of this campaign, even once the proposal gets on the ballot," Eddy said. "Our volunteers are committed to making sure that we educate voters around Michigan, and that they know to vote yes on the proposal."

In total, between Promote the Vote’s 31 partner organizations, they will need to have more than 400,000 signatures to add the constitutional amendment on the ballot, and they tell me they’re confident they’ll have more than enough. That deadline to turn in signatures is July 11.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook